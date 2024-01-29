AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. 209,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,808. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

