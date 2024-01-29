authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at authID

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $29,434.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,126,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,157.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $217,636. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get authID alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in authID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. authID has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Stories

