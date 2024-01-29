Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,213.53. The company had a trading volume of 965,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $942.03. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.