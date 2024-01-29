Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,213.53. The company had a trading volume of 965,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $942.03. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

