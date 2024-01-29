Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rises By 9.9%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 407,800 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,510. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

