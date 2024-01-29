Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of BFRG stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.36. 1,063,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $261,210.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

