1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.10. 2,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

