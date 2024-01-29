1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.10. 2,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.