Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.32) by $19.44. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -25.84 EPS for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

