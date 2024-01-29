First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $14.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,504.34. 52,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,426.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,397.72. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,539.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 188.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

