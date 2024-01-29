Oppenheimer Increases Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $51.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,034. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

