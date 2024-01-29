Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $847,912.22

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $847,912.22 and approximately $378.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

