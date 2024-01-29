STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.76 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. STP has a market cap of $101.76 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017326 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,944.99 or 0.99914147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011206 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00201053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05214758 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,456,976.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

