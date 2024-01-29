Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,523.67 or 0.05871464 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $12.82 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 562,107 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,890.62963075. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,492.10972604 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,236,146.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

