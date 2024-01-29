Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

