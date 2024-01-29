JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 408.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 62,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. 2,089,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,347. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

