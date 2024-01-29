Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.77. 2,035,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $243.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

