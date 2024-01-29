Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,455,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

