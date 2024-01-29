Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.12. 304,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

