HC Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 716,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,961. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.