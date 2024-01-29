Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $5.88 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 726,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,825. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

