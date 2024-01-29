Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG remained flat at $29.27 during trading hours on Monday. 1,889,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.