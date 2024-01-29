JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 323,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,147. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.