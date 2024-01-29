Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Decreased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

JCI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. 5,339,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,671. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

