iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $318.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.