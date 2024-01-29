Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Decreased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

