The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $210.28. 454,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,776. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.22.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

