Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,432. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

