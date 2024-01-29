Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,304. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

