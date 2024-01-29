Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.19. 847,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,721. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.