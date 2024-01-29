Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Radiant Logistics worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 369,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 220,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of RLGT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 29,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,065. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

