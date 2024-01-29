ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of ServiceNow worth $562,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.89 on Monday, hitting $777.33. The company had a trading volume of 650,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,613. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

