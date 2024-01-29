Barclays PLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.6% of Barclays PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barclays PLC owned about 1.74% of Phillips 66 worth $932,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

