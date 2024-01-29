Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,840,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,384,606.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,214 shares of company stock worth $16,950,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,304. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.