Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 0.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. 932,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

