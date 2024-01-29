Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,972. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.