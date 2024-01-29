James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 6,173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,705 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

