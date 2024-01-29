James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

