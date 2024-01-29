Chiliz Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.61 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $954.97 million and $89.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,290,622 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

