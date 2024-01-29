Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 537,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 846,967 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,052 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,364,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

