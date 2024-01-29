Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. 20,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 105,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $984.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

