Kava (KAVA) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001712 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $796.92 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00083979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

