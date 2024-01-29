Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Waldencast from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

