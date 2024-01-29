Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.46.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.84. 552,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,004. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.91.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.0890756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

