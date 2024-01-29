True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.65 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.20. 18,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41. The company has a market cap of C$147.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.51. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$36.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.49.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

