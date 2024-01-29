ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$3.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ECN
ECN Capital Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.