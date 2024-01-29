ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$3.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

ECN Capital stock remained flat at C$2.81 during midday trading on Monday. 89,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,793. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

