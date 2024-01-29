National Bankshares Raises Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 69,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,446. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

