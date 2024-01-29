Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

AP.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

