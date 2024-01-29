Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,500 shares of company stock worth $154,454.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
