Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVE CXB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,500 shares of company stock worth $154,454.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

