National Bankshares Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.10. 50,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,816. The company has a market cap of C$362.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

