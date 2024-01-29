Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$310.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$260.00 to C$310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$290.77.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$299.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$252.84. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$197.66 and a one year high of C$299.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of C$989.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 8.5463505 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

