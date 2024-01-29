National Bankshares Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
